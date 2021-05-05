Short Interest in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Rises By 24.8%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOR shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.01 and a beta of 1.03. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $35.73.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.42. MorphoSys had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.