Short Interest in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Rises By 29.0%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 590,096 shares of company stock worth $3,573,685 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBR opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $22.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.10. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 38.80 and a quick ratio of 38.80.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

