Short Interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Expands By 26.1%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 991,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIU traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 779,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.92 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

