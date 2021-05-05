Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Expands By 29.9%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,328,800 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 1,022,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,476.4 days.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $73.50.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

