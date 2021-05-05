Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Expands By 29.9%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,328,800 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 1,022,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,476.4 days.
Novozymes A/S stock opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $73.50.
About Novozymes A/S
Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.