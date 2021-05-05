Short Interest in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Drops By 15.1%

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

NYSE:OGS traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.78. 9,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,959. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 66.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 28.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 734,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

