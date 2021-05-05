Short Interest in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Rises By 21.4%

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,350 shares of company stock worth $850,256 over the last ninety days. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $415.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

