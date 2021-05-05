Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Rises By 50.0%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Thor Explorations in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:THXPF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Thor Explorations has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project that comprises mining and exploration licenses covering an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Osun State, Nigeria.

