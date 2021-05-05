Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Drops By 16.0%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GRAMF traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. 451,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,591. TPCO has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRAMF shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TPCO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TPCO in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 SKUs across various factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, and body care products.

