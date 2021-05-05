Short Interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Declines By 16.4%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,500 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 780,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKC. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. HSBC raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TKC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,649. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $999.77 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.1212 dividend. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

