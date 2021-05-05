Short Interest in Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Increases By 24.0%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UETMF opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40. Universal Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $18.40.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
