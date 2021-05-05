Short Interest in Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Increases By 24.0%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UETMF opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40. Universal Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

Get Universal Entertainment alerts:

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.