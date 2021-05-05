Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Decreases By 15.0%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 277,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.12. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $94.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

