Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSTK. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

NYSE:SSTK opened at $84.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterstock news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,915,366.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,311.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,919,241.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,190,774.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,712 shares of company stock worth $15,311,810. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $22,425,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after buying an additional 222,344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,857,000 after buying an additional 185,203 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 914.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 159,667 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Shutterstock by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 267,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 152,779 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.