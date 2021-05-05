SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%.

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. 523,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,663. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $1,984,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

