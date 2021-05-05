Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMMNY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

