Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.300-3.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

