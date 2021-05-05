Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $262 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.15 million.

SLAB stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,552. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 444.47, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.64.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

