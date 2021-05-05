Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells $614,300.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,886.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $81,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

