Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stake Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

