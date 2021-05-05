SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded up $4.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,134. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.66. SiTime has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Get SiTime alerts:

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $34,911.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,113.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,988 shares of company stock worth $1,647,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.