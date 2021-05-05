SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Up 7.1%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.11 and last traded at $92.11. 3,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 225,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -132.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.66.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $278,344.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,273,179.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,988 shares of company stock worth $1,647,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 62.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 1,663.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 202,869 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SiTime by 1,779.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 98,203 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

