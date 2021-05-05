Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.