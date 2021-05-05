SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Gap Down to $64.66

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.66, but opened at $62.61. SJW Group shares last traded at $62.59, with a volume of 228 shares changing hands.

SJW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 76.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SJW Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 97,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SJW Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

