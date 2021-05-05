Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 9.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Skillz traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.42. 389,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,782,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Get Skillz alerts:

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $8,291,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.26.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.