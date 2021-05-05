SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $3,881,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $791,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.4% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 699,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,992,000 after buying an additional 158,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $218,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,011. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.