SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.75

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 4659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWYUF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.18 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

