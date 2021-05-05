Smurfit Kappa Group’s (SMFKY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Smurfit Kappa Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $2.3564 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

