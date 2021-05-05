SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $32.31 on Top Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $32.31 or 0.00056404 BTC on exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $638,834.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00068029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.00262367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.16 or 0.01141968 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00031530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.26 or 0.00726676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,349.55 or 1.00115478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

