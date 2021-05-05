SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.53% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $78,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock traded up $6.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.78. 29,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,557. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.67. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.89.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.