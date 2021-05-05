SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $304.89.

SEDG stock opened at $218.57 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

