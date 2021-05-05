SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarEdge Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $3.84 on Wednesday, reaching $222.41. 33,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,557. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.11.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

