Solaris (XLR) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Solaris has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular exchanges. Solaris has a total market cap of $588,570.24 and approximately $160,351.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solaris alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solaris is a Hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the XEVAN algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Solaris Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solaris and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.