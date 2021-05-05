Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. On average, analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

