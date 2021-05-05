Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 6,571 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CCAP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,057. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $503.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 90.11%.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

