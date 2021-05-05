Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $251,000 Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 233.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 8,793.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems stock remained flat at $$177.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.86 and its 200 day moving average is $175.27. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $177.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

