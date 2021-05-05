Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.47. 147,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,933,449. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

