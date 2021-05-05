Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,914. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $141.31. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.26 and its 200-day moving average is $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.