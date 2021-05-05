Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 143 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after buying an additional 937,668 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $110.87. 62,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,357. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average is $97.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

