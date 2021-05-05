Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,280,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after acquiring an additional 335,884 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,570,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,173,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.32. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

