S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $408.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.75 on Friday, reaching $392.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,364. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $288.33 and a 52-week high of $397.13. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.