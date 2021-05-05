S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $394.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.33 and a 1-year high of $397.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

