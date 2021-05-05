S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $398.54 and last traded at $392.62, with a volume of 10043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $397.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.99. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in S&P Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in S&P Global by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

