SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SPAR Group stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,042. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.27. SPAR Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPAR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

