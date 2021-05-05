SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SPAR Group stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,042. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.27. SPAR Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPAR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

