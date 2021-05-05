Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.74

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.74 and last traded at C$4.67, with a volume of 250912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.52.

SDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.42.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.59.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile (CVE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.