SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,833.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after buying an additional 231,263 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1,016.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 108,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 98,443 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 84,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 70,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after buying an additional 41,557 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,952,000.

TOTL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. 1,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,142. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96.

