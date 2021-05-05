SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

XITK opened at $206.04 on Wednesday. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $265.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.71.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.