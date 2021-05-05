SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87.

