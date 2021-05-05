Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Upwork by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,551,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after buying an additional 456,028 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,220,000 after purchasing an additional 705,207 shares during the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $60,848,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after acquiring an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.76 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

