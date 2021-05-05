Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $309,803,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roku by 976.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.37.

Shares of ROKU opened at $324.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.46 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.