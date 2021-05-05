Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $342.03 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of -120.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.63.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

