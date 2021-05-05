Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 33.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Twilio by 32.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 159,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,750,000 after buying an additional 39,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $342.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.59 and its 200-day moving average is $351.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.63.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.